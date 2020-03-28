ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia to send special operations unit to Mali ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Major Allar Eesmaa in Mali.
Major Allar Eesmaa in Mali. Source: Kaitseväe peastaap
News

Estonia will send more defense forces to Mali this summer it was announced in a joint statement with the Dutch, Danish, Portuguese and French Ministries of Defense on Friday.

Kadi Silde, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, said the security situation in the Sahel is fragile and Estonia, together with the international community, is continuing its efforts to stabilize the situation and increase the capacity of the Malian security forces.

Silde said: "This will play an important role in the creation of a European Special Operations Task Force in Takuba. The Estonian Special Operations Unit will be ready to move to Mali from the summer to assist and support the Malian security forces in close cooperation with French Special Operations Units."

Estonia is currently participating in three different operations in Mali, the French-led Barkhane operation, the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA and the European Union training mission EUTM Mali.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

defense forcesmali
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:20

EOC president: Sports sector needs crisis assistance from state

16:46

More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return

16:10

Kaljulaid urges residents to stay at home

15:46

Reinsalu: Rights guaranteed by the ECHR can be restricted in an emergency

15:15

Saaremaa to get additional health workers and medical supplies

14:45

Põlluaas: Riigikogu will not discuss supplementary budget next week

14:11

Valga municipality council elects new leader

13:42

Estonia to send special operations unit to Mali

13:12

Top Estonian basketball team releases all players, facing disbandment

12:42

Dismissed TÜK clinic chairman: Decision made at the wrong time

12:13

NATO Battle Group continues to operate despite emergency situation rules

11:52

Health Board: 70 new cases diagnosed

11:10

Starship Technologies lays off large number of employees

10:34

Defense forces disagree with claims Russia is suspending military exercises

10:06

Clocks go forward in Estonia on Sunday

09:35

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

09:05

Survey: Public making more effort to stop coronavirus spreading

08:41

Health Board: 25 people test positive for coronavirus in Saaremaa care home

27.03

Number of layoff notices on rise, aid measure won't help tourism sector

27.03

Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: