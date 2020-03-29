ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Russia will close its borders on Monday to limit spread of coronavirus

Aeroflot plane at Tallinn Airport.
Aeroflot plane at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Russian Federation will close all border as of Monday, March 30, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The restrictions apply to all Russian borders, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Russia closed its borders to foreigners last week and on Thursday all international flights were suspended.

In Russia, 228 new cases of corona were detected over the course of the day, with a total of 1,264 positive diagnoses and four deaths.

Editor: Helen Wright

russiacoronaviruscovid-19
