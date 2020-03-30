No passenger flights from Tallinn Airport for the second day in a row

No scheduled passenger flights have departed Tallinn Airport since Sunday, but it does not mean that all air traffic has ceased.

"There are ten operations planned for Monday, mostly cargo flights. This means that the airport will continue to serve operators and service flights," Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pärgmäe told ERR.

Lufthansa is continuing its service to Frankfurt on three days (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) and Belavia operates between Minsk on an analogous schedule.

"It is currently very difficult to forecast anything, because even if the situation in Europe begins to stabilize and then recover, it will most likely happen at different times in different countries. This makes it impossible to say which airlines and when will reopen," Pärgmäe said.

According to him, Tallinn Airport faces the same problems as the rest of the tourism and transport industry. "We are currently preparing applications for the unemployment fund for compensations," he added.

As Tallinn Airport is a strategically important company, it must always be ready for various crisis situations and might therefore be better equipped to survive a crisis, Pärgmäe explained.

"At the same time this is still an unprecedented situation that hits us very hard, as no scheduled passenger flights mean a significant decline in revenue," he admitted.