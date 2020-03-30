ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

No passenger flights from Tallinn Airport for the second day in a row ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

No scheduled passenger flights have departed Tallinn Airport since Sunday, but it does not mean that all air traffic has ceased.

"There are ten operations planned for Monday, mostly cargo flights. This means that the airport will continue to serve operators and service flights," Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pärgmäe told ERR.

Lufthansa is continuing its service to Frankfurt on three days (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) and Belavia operates between Minsk on an analogous schedule.

"It is currently very difficult to forecast anything, because even if the situation in Europe begins to stabilize and then recover, it will most likely happen at different times in different countries. This makes it impossible to say which airlines and when will reopen," Pärgmäe said.

According to him, Tallinn Airport faces the same problems as the rest of the tourism and transport industry. "We are currently preparing applications for the unemployment fund for compensations," he added.

As Tallinn Airport is a strategically important company, it must always be ready for various crisis situations and might therefore be better equipped to survive a crisis, Pärgmäe explained.

"At the same time this is still an unprecedented situation that hits us very hard, as no scheduled passenger flights mean a significant decline in revenue," he admitted.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tallinn airportcoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus measures in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:58

Registered unemployment rate grows to 6.2 percent

16:31

Alexela laying off 93 people in coronavirus-related economic trials

16:04

Gallery: Old Town largely devoid of people as emergency situation continues

15:55

World champion Tänak enjoying unexpected free time at home

15:28

Government launches coronavirus crisis info page in English

15:02

Kuressaare hospital to get third coronavirus ward

15:02

Chief of emergency department: Medical structures preparing for battle

14:24

Riigikogu speaker: Emergency budget could reach Riigikogu this week

14:01

Nearly fifth of those who have lost work still awaiting relief from state

13:24

Estonian Anti-Doping: Athletes remain subject to testing during pandemic

12:57

Municipalities helping those in need in rural areas during coronavirus

12:28

Kalle Palling resigns as Harku municipality chair amid coronavirus claims

12:03

No passenger flights from Tallinn Airport for the second day in a row

11:46

First China order of coronavirus protective equipment due Wednesday

11:31

Hotel, restaurant association wants tax moratorium through end of 2021

10:58

Psychologist: Isolation to become difficult for many in coming weeks

10:53

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 692

10:33

Saaremaa police patrols boosted by Defense League personnel

10:00

Saaremaa mayor: Ready for further rise in coronavirus cases

09:51

Turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in February

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: