ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian coronavirus hackathon transforms into global movement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The Global Hack is scheduled to take place online from April 9-12.
The Global Hack is scheduled to take place online from April 9-12. Source: Global Hack
News

The Hack the Crisis movement began in Estonia and has since reached over 40 countries and more than 100,000 participants. At the initiative of some enterprising Estonians, the IT community is expecting over one million people to participate in the Global Hack from April 9-12, a hackathon dedicated to creating solutions to help people stop the spread of the coronavirus and stimulate the economy.

In mid-March, immediately after an emergency situation was declared in Estonia, the public and private sector organized a two-day online hackathon to help address the crisis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Several technological solutions were developed as a result, such as the map at https://koroonakaart.ee that displays current data about the spread of the virus; the chatbot SUVE (https://eebot.ee/), a source of reliable information about the crisis; the health questionnaire at https://coronatest.ee, which helps assess one's risk of infection, and the platform https://vaab.ee, which helps connect volunteers with a medical background.

President Kersti Kaljulaid thereafter invited other countries to organize their own hackathons as well. The Hack the Crisis movement began in Estonia and has since reached over 40 countries and more than 100,000 participants.

According to former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, spokesperson for the Global Hack, the hackathon planned for April will be the largest ever organized.

"The crisis is far from over and the fight is real, but the future is now," Ilves said. "We can battle the problems of the immediate crisis with solutions that also increase our longer-term resilience. We should consider how we support our changing relationships, a new economy, poor healthcare, and strengthening the arts. We must also develop effective solutions to respond to future pandemics and other crises so we never have to hide again."

Online, with no borders, tech activists are building solutions in an epic rapid prototyping hackathon, he highlighted. "It will be the biggest hackathon ever held, uniting humanity with purpose online at a time we are separated physically," he continued. "This is a unique time in which the whole world is fighting the same problem together. If we move fast, the Global Hack can relieve a lot of immediate pain people are suffering as well as provide sustained social and economic benefits."

Other countries to have joined the initiative include Italy, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Moldova, Germany, Belarus, India, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Hungary, Canada, France, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Sweden, Portugal, Turkey, Norway, Holland, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Denmark, Australia, Cyprus, Albania, Madagascar, Benin and Georgia.

Click here to read more about the Global Hack online.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairscoronaviruscovid-19hackathonsglobal hack
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:05

Estonian coronavirus hackathon transforms into global movement

19:45

Foreigners from third countries who lose their jobs must leave Estonia

19:24

Estonia joins EU countries 'deeply concerned' for rule of law

19:06

Eesti Energia says oil shale supplies to last for several months

18:49

Culture minister wants ERR to take over Olympics broadcasts

18:32

Hospitals in Estonia to roll out faster coronavirus tests in coming weeks

18:10

Photos: Seal pup spotted on Tallinn beach, people warned to keep away

18:05

State rejects request to support private media journalists' wages

17:38

Opinion: All the reasons I like the coronavirus crisis

17:14

41 employees of Kuressaare Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus

17:02

Reform MP: We like targeted supplementary budget items, which not all are

16:35

Supplementary budget bill: key points

16:27

Riigikogu passes amendments to the Bank of Estonia Act

16:02

Supplementary budget includes €30 million crisis aid for local governments

15:40

Erle Loonurm: Uncrowned kings of the coronavirus era

15:14

2.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment arrives in Estonia

15:11

President: State of emergency must be limited in time

14:54

Euroapteek not to file claim against state, other chains still considering

14:31

State to compensate pension payments into second pillar

14:28

Reform leader stresses need to conserve public funds in lengthy crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: