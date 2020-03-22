Garage48 initiative brings updated graph form Coronavirus data

A new initiative from the Garage48 hackathon sets out Health Board (Terviseamet) coronavirus data – including new cases, tests conducted and geographical and demographic distribution - in a regularly updated format, with plenty of bar charts, line charts and maps to make all the data easier to visualize.

The coronavirus map site was born as part of an online hackathon last weekend organized by Garage48 and Accelerate Estonia, which saw close to 100 ideas and over 60 people coming together in six hours.

The coronavirus map is here and is available in English. It will be updated regularly as figures change and is being maintained by OKEE in conjunction with the Health Board (Terviseamet).

