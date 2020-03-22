Volunteer network offering help to Tallinn residents in isolation

Residents of Tallinn left in isolation due to coronavirus infection can request help in getting their groceries or medicinal products delivered home with the help of a network of volunteers.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina, who is responsible for the capital's social and healthcare field, said that the platform, named "Kogukond aitab" ("Community helps"), helps bring together volunteers and those in need of help due to the coronavirus. "If, for example, someone in need turns to our district government's social welfare department for help, but we are unable to send our social worker right away, we can ask for volunteers to help. The person requesting help will definitely be asked in advance whether it is okay with them that a volunteer will bring a shopping bag to them. We can ask for volunteer help only with the consent of the person requesting help," she added.

Over 2,000 volunteers have registered to help via the platform and are happy to help deliver groceries or medicinal products, but aid may also be requested in many other areas, for example, requesting a phone call in order to alleviate loneliness.

The website and call center of the platform are managed by volunteers. This is not an organization that unites and trains volunteers, but a platform for bringing together volunteers and people in need. The volunteers who sign up on the website are only connected with people in need via this platform. The volunteer team will do its best to provide those in need and the people voluntarily helping them with the best information to prevent the spread of the virus, but it is the responsibility of each participant to ensure that they do not endanger themselves or others.

A volunteer can be called to help if the person in need is directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the declared emergency situation and if the problem does not require the volunteer to have any special skills or training.

Should a resident of Tallinn be in need of help, the request for help can be registered by filling out a form on the website kogukondaitab.ee/et or by calling the phone number 7168068 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

