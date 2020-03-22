Coronavirus drive-in testing launches in Narva

Ida-Viru County's second drive-in testing site where patients with a referral from their family doctor can get tested for the COVID-19 virus opened in Narva on Sunday. The first test site in the county was opened in Kohtla-Järve on Friday.

Testing will be handled by the Corrigo health center with help from Defense League volunteers in Narva. Patients who have been referred by family physicians will be driven to the test tent where a nasopharyngeal test sample will be taken from them using a cotton swab through the car window. Results will be available inside 24 hours.

Ida-Viru County is the third most populous county in Estonia, while it has seen the fewest coronavirus tests per capita so far. No one has tested positive for the virus in Narva.

"This might help us find so-called hidden carriers, people who have the virus and who are moving around possibly without realizing it," said Evelin Kruusalu, head of marketing and development at OÜ Corrigo. "We have received some 700 referrals and registrations since the drive-in site was opened and have tested over 330 people 21 of whom have tested positive. It definitely contributes to awareness," she said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!