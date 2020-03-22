Estonian residents support emergency situation measures

The Estonian population considers the situation caused by the coronavirus to be serious, the measures related to the announcement of an emergency situation appropriate and is well aware of how to protect itself from the virus, it appears from a recent survey conducted by pollster Turu-uuringute AS.

The situation caused by the coronavirus is considered as serious or very serious by 85 percent of the Estonian population, and 94 percent of the people are well or rather well aware of how to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The study also shows that 89 percent of Estonians consider measures related to the establishment of an emergency situation appropriate.

According to Tõnis Stamberg, member of the management board of Turu-uuringute AS, the results show that the Estonian people trust the government and the activities that have been implemented in close cooperation with the Estonian Health Board in the crisis situation. "It is important that the majority of people have received the information about how to act in this situation and that these instructions have also been followed," he said.

The results of the survey show a somewhat lower adherence to preventive measures in the younger age group. Altogether 70 percent of the population, according to their own estimates, do everything they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus, while 17 percent believe they could do more. The 65-year-old and older Estonian residents are the most responsible, following the measures to prevent the spread of the virus according to the study, while only 57 percent of young people aged 15-24 are equally careful.

In the current situation, Estonian people most of all expect from the state financial support in case the family income disappears, with 41 percent of respondents expecting it, a possibility to take coronavirus tests, (37 percent), financial support for companies in difficulty due to restrictions of the emergency situation (27 percent) and the provision of protective equipment (22 percent).

Altogether 79 percent of the population is sure that the state is able to ensure the availability of food and medicines. People are most worried about their own health and that of their family.

The main coronavirus information sources for Estonians are news and other programs of the ETV television channel of public broadcaster ERR, for altogether 61 percent of respondents, and the news portals of Delfi, Postimees and others for (50 percent). The primary information source for other nationalities in Estonia are news portals, for 63 percent of respondents, and social media for 35 percent, while 28 percent said they watch ETV.

A total of 1,257 Estonian residents 15 years of age or older were interviewed by phone and online. The study was commissioned by the Government Office.

