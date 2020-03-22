ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Confido opens paid consultation line 1500 also available in English ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Confido walk-in clinic at the Nautica Keskus.
Confido walk-in clinic at the Nautica Keskus. Source: Scanpix/Ekspress Meedia
News

As of today, the Confido walk-in clinics in Estonia start providing advice to people with health problems via their new paid health consultation line 1500 where help is also available in English. The walk-in clinics at Tallinn shopping centers Nautica and Lasnamäe Centrum are temporarily closed and no patients are accepted there.

According to CEO of Confido Healthcare Group Tarmo Kärsna, there were three important reasons for temporarily reorganizing the activities of the walk-in clinics. "Containing the spread of infection by limiting physical contact, increasing the capacity to provide advice and, last but not least, extending the telemedicine services, so that they are not limited to just two shopping malls in Tallinn but can be provided to many people across Estonia," Kärsna explained, adding that medical staff will answer calls in Estonian and in English.

"It is vital that as many doctors and nurses as possible remain healthy in the coming weeks, so that they can provide advice and help to people," said member of the Confido management board Kadi Lambot. She explained that the main goal is to ensure access to health services for as many people as possible during the critical period when state resources are at capacity to fight the pandemic.

According to Kadi Lambot, the new paid health consultation line 1500 provides detailed professional health counselling every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The calls are answered by doctors and nurses, with personalized consultations offered, allowing doctors to also renew existing prescriptions for medicine and issue certificates for sick leave.

The service costs €2.50 per minute, which, according to Lambot, is based on the prices at the walk-in clinics. "In the case of counselling by phone, it is easy to keep track of the length of the call and the cost of the service will generally be cheaper for the patient," Lambot maintained.

The Confido walk-in clinics that were opened in two shopping centers in Tallinn last December quickly became very popular, with more than 2 500 visits during their first few months of operation.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

confidokadi lambotcoronavirus emergency situationtarmo kärsna1500 hotline
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:28

326 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia

11:16

Confido opens paid consultation line 1500 also available in English

10:01

Minister: Coronavirus protective equipment supply difficult, not impossible

08:44

Garage48 initiative brings updated graph form Coronavirus data

21.03

President makes global call to combat coronavirus via hackathon

21.03

First coronavirus death reported in Finland

21.03

Foreign ministry updates travel guidelines for returning to Estonia

21.03

Saturday night Tallink Megastar ferry from Tallinn to Helsinki crowded

21.03

Gynecologists asking Health Insurance Fund to replace prenatal test

21.03

ERR marks Georg Ots centennial on Saturday

21.03

Survey: 38 percent of people would withdraw second pillar funds

21.03

Journalists: Service sector still hit after coronavirus crisis passes

21.03

Tõnis Saarts: A crisis to define a decade

21.03

Around 1,000 daily coronavirus tests possible - or two per family doctor

21.03

Coronavirus effects bringing reduced banking transactions, cash machine use

21.03

Harry Tuul: Will 100,000 people lose their job?

21.03

Health Board: State wants to conserve coronavirus protective equipment

21.03

Rein Lang: Why? Why? Why?

21.03

PERH sets up special coronavirus ward

21.03

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 306

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: