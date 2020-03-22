Confido opens paid consultation line 1500 also available in English

As of today, the Confido walk-in clinics in Estonia start providing advice to people with health problems via their new paid health consultation line 1500 where help is also available in English. The walk-in clinics at Tallinn shopping centers Nautica and Lasnamäe Centrum are temporarily closed and no patients are accepted there.

According to CEO of Confido Healthcare Group Tarmo Kärsna, there were three important reasons for temporarily reorganizing the activities of the walk-in clinics. "Containing the spread of infection by limiting physical contact, increasing the capacity to provide advice and, last but not least, extending the telemedicine services, so that they are not limited to just two shopping malls in Tallinn but can be provided to many people across Estonia," Kärsna explained, adding that medical staff will answer calls in Estonian and in English.

"It is vital that as many doctors and nurses as possible remain healthy in the coming weeks, so that they can provide advice and help to people," said member of the Confido management board Kadi Lambot. She explained that the main goal is to ensure access to health services for as many people as possible during the critical period when state resources are at capacity to fight the pandemic.

According to Kadi Lambot, the new paid health consultation line 1500 provides detailed professional health counselling every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The calls are answered by doctors and nurses, with personalized consultations offered, allowing doctors to also renew existing prescriptions for medicine and issue certificates for sick leave.

The service costs €2.50 per minute, which, according to Lambot, is based on the prices at the walk-in clinics. "In the case of counselling by phone, it is easy to keep track of the length of the call and the cost of the service will generally be cheaper for the patient," Lambot maintained.

The Confido walk-in clinics that were opened in two shopping centers in Tallinn last December quickly became very popular, with more than 2 500 visits during their first few months of operation.

