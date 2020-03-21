ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First coronavirus death reported in Finland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Ambulance crew in protective clothing.
Ambulance crew in protective clothing. Source: ERR
News

The first death resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus has been reported in Finland.

The victim was an elderly person from the Helsinki area, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, though no further details are reported.

Public broadcaster Yle's English page said that prime minister Sanna Marin is preparing to prepared to restrict movement from Uusimaa, the most populous county in Finland.

Five hundred and twenty one coronavirus cases have been identified in Finland so far.

The country imposed border controls requiring a 14-day quarantine period earlier in the week. From midnight Sunday, Estonian citizens who hold Finnish residency permits and work in Finland will no longer be able to shuttle between the two countries without undergoing the quarantine, effectively meaning they must choose which side of the Gulf of Finland to remain on from then.

Estonia and Finland create a coronavirus response taskforce

Foreign ministers of both countries set up a joint-response coronavirus task force on Saturday. Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto held a video conference Saturday, also attended by representatives of the social affairs and interior ministries from both countries.

The joint taskforce is set to map the issues caused by the coronavirus crisis and decide on cooperative measures, a foreign ministry press release said, and both ministers expressed their wishes to each other's nations for strength in containing the virus. 

"The relations between Estonia and Finland cannot be severed, even during the coronavirus crisis," Urmas Reinsalu said.

"We discussed various solutions for managing this pandemic together. Now the taskforce must draw up its proposals," Reinsalu said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus in finlandcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:01

President makes global call to combat coronavirus via hackathon

19:18

First coronavirus death reported in Finland

19:08

Foreign ministry updates travel guidelines for returning to Estonia

18:38

Saturday night Tallink Megastar ferry from Tallinn to Helsinki crowded

18:10

Gynecologists asking Health Insurance Fund to replace prenatal test

17:31

ERR marks Georg Ots centennial on Saturday

16:32

Survey: 38 percent of people would withdraw second pillar funds

15:43

Journalists: Service sector still hit after coronavirus crisis passes

15:06

Tõnis Saarts: A crisis to define a decade

15:01

Around 1,000 daily coronavirus tests possible - or two per family doctor

14:14

Coronavirus effects bringing reduced banking transactions, cash machine use

13:30

Harry Tuul: Will 100,000 people lose their job?

13:13

Health Board: State wants to conserve coronavirus protective equipment

12:24

Rein Lang: Why? Why? Why?

12:16

PERH sets up special coronavirus ward

12:10

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 306

11:40

Estonian citizens arriving home from Ukraine with embassy help

11:32

First coronavirus death reported in Lithuania

10:31

Foreign Minister: All in this together on coronavirus measures

10:01

Estonia permits cross-border travel to and from Latvia for work purposes

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: