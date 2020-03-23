ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu calling for initiatives to help citizens during emergency situation

Tartu. Source: Rein Lillmaa/ERR
The City of Tartu is calling on people to put forward ideas about how people in need can be helped during the emergency situation. The council also wants to hear from people who need help themselves and those who can volunteer their time.

Helen Kalberg, Marketing Manager for the City of Tartu, who is in charge of coordinating the work of volunteers, said she is waiting for people to come forward and help others or suggest idea for how to reach people in need.

"'There are special feedback forms on the homepage www.tartu.ee/tartuaitab which must be completed. This allows us to gather together information on volunteers and citizens' initiatives in the area of Tartu, so that we can more rapidly organize crisis aid during an emergency situation in the area of Tartu," Kalberg said.

Volunteers need to be healthy and ready to contribute their time. All those who register on the website will be contacted, if necessary.

The website and forms can be found here (link in Estonian).

The emergency situation is scheduled to last until May 1 to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its effects in Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

