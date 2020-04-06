Barge berth theme park to be built on banks of Emajõgi river

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Jõmmu.
Jõmmu. Source: ERR
A theme park is being built on the banks of the Emajõgi river in Tartu, where in the future it will be possible to learn how building wooden ships and boats work.

The barge, the Jõmmu has been Tartu´s pride and honor since 2006. Ever since then, there have been plans to build a barge berth next to the Emajõgi, which would be home to the barge but would, at the same time, act as a cultural center, ETV current affairs show "Akutaalne kaamera" reported.

So far, organizers have managed with a temporary building, built by non-profit organization, the Emajõgi barge association, but during recent months, active construction work has been happening by the river.

"There´s a theme park being built in Tartu. The aim for it is to introduce watercraft, traditional shipbuilding, also the history of inland waterways, which has been colorful and varied, to organize regular boat trips on the Emajõgi, Lake Peipsi and Võrtsjärv river basins," Kunnar Jürgenson, Head of Tartu Urban Resources Department explained.

In addition, the park will be a place for performances, concerts and training.

Who will be running it all is going to be decided by the city via a contest.

The three-complex building should be ready at the beginning of August.

While the Jõmmu is operating from the middle of April until late autums, the barge chamber will be open throughout the year.

"Even in the minimal conditions in which the company operates today, there was considerable interest. People took part, a community was formed, which was happy to volunteer in the process. And this does not only concern the city of Tartu but also certainly concerns tourism. For example, many tourism companies use the location to introduce Tartu. Looking at the Nordic experience, the theme park is no longer unique. Places similar to this have been established in the Nordic countries, and are highly-visited there," Jürgenson said.

First visitors can enter the exhibit most likely from this autumn.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

tartujõmmubarge chamber
