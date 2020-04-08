Free Party membership at critical level again

The Free Party currently has 509 people, close to the 500-member minimum which, when not complied with, means the commercial registry could initiate compulsory liquidation of the party.

The Free Party, which used to have 8 seats at the Riigikogu, losing them after the elections last spring after garnering just 1.2 percent of support (the threshold level for seats at any Estonian election is 5 percent) now haas 509 members. By comparison, at the beginning of 2019, the Free Party had 578 members, and at the beginning of 2017, the number was 685.

The party has been experiencing membership issues for some time.

A party acting officially needs to have at least 500 members. If the number of members is less than that, there is a set time frame to find additional members. If the party doesn´t succeed, it will be liquidated from the business register.

Another party on the limit is Richness of Life, which as of April 8 has only a few more members at 527. Richness of Life was only founded in summer 2018.

The Free Party together with the Estonian Greens (955 members) recently signed several joint principals, for example, regarding forestry. The parties have discussed whether they should participate using common lists at next year's local elections, and don´t rule out the idea of the three parties (i.e. along with Richness of Life) joining forces one day.

In a survey ordered by ERR, support for the Estonian Greens stood at three percent and for both the Free Party and the Richness of Life Party, at one percent.

