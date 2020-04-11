Rescue Board: Over 300 forest and other fires recorded in past week

A total of 311 fires, including those in the forest, were recorded in the past week in Estonia, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says.

The Rescue Board says it intends to continued monitoring the situation.

"Professional and volunteer rescuers from the united rescue network will go on conducting bonfire and coronavirus patrols over the weekend," spokespeople for the Rescue Board said on the organization's social media account, BNS reports.

"We hope for contributions from everyone in order that fire safety rules be observed at least, as well as the 2+2 (Coronavius) rule, as a negligent stray spark may bring with it terrible consequences," the Rescue Board added.

The organization reminds the public that making a bonfire is permitted only with wind speeds lower than 5.4 meters per second, with wind direction also needing to be taken into account.

During any fire hazard period, a bonfire must be situated at least 20 meters from the nearest forest.

Additionally, any bonfire with a diameter of less than one meter must be situated at least eight meters from the nearest building or storage place which contains potentially combustible material, the board adds.

A bonfire with a diameter greater than one meter must be situated at least 15 meters from same.

