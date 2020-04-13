Singing Revolution icon: We have survived greater catastrophes

Artist and Singing Revolution icon Heinz Valk said on ETV's morning show "Hommik Anuga" that his generation has survived greater catastrophes than the current situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which Estonia has managed well.

"We've seen World War II, postwar poverty and destitution which make our lives now seem abundant, Stalin's acts of terror which threatened to destroy our nation and the occupation which caused us so many setbacks and losses that the current coronavirus catastrophy seems small," Valk said.

In spite of the coronavirus, Valk still leaves his house every day. "I take a daily stroll on the streets around my house. Once a week I go to the store, because the organism needs fuel all the time," Valk said, adding that he does not wear a mask but refrains from hugging acquaintances.

Valk said that Estonia has coped with the crisis situation surprisingly well. "We are creatures of intelligence, there is no reason to be ashamed of that. Without much furor and propaganda we have done everything necessary. This has been our way during previous catastrophes - there have been worse times and we've endured them, too. We can get rid of this virus," he emphazised.

Heinz Valk is credited for coining the term "Singing Revolution" (laulev revolutsioon - ed.) and its slogan "one day, no matter what, we will win!" ("Ükskord me võidame niikuinii!")

