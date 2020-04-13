ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Singing Revolution icon: We have survived greater catastrophes ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Heinz Valk
Heinz Valk Source: ERR
News

Artist and Singing Revolution icon Heinz Valk said on ETV's morning show "Hommik Anuga" that his generation has survived greater catastrophes than the current situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which Estonia has managed well.

"We've seen World War II, postwar poverty and destitution which make our lives now seem abundant, Stalin's acts of terror which threatened to destroy our nation and the occupation which caused us so many setbacks and losses that the current coronavirus catastrophy seems small," Valk said.

In spite of the coronavirus, Valk still leaves his house every day. "I take a daily stroll on the streets around my house. Once a week I go to the store, because the organism needs fuel all the time," Valk said, adding that he does not wear a mask but refrains from hugging acquaintances.

Valk said that Estonia has coped with the crisis situation surprisingly well. "We are creatures of intelligence, there is no reason to be ashamed of that. Without much furor and propaganda we have done everything necessary. This has been our way during previous catastrophes - there have been worse times and we've endured them, too. We can get rid of this virus," he emphazised.

Heinz Valk is credited for coining the term "Singing Revolution" (laulev revolutsioon - ed.) and its slogan "one day, no matter what, we will win!" ("Ükskord me võidame niikuinii!")

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

heinz valkcoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:33

Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

19:08

PPA turning 100 drivers per week away from border crossings

18:47

Ministry of Social Affairs developing coronavirus alert app

18:19

State focusing on supporting tourism sector, small businesses

17:53

Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

17:29

Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

16:56

Opening of Veskimöldre mall likely to be postponed

16:34

French-American jazz guitarist releases album of Estonian covers

16:05

TalTech researchers: Why the pandemic may pave the way for online voting

15:27

Foreign labor controls in omnibus bill too rigid and political, say critics

15:07

Students still left with several graduation-related questions

14:39

Teachers left confused by lifting of school restrictions

14:11

Gallery: Spring is getting closer Updated

13:57

Singing Revolution icon: We have survived greater catastrophes

13:32

Finance minister: State should not provide Bolt with direct support

13:03

Gerd Kanter wants to continue running the EOC's Athletes' Committee

12:36

Registered unemployment rises to 7 percent

12:13

Olympic Committee appeals to stay home reach half a million people

12:12

Health Board: 24 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three more deaths Updated

11:47

Jõelähtme traffic restrictions have proved effective and stopped crowds

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: