Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

Senior coalition party Center received €108,705 in donations in the first quarter of 2020. Nearly half of that, €50,000, was donated by little-known businesswoman Jana-Helen Juhaste, ERR's online news in Estonian writes.

Center party received donations from 96 people. The largest donation was made by Jana-Helen Juhaste, who donated €25,000 twice, Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) reports.

According to the business register, Juhaste is a board member in companies such as Tarkor OÜ and Telekomehitus OÜ, the former a cleaning company and the latter a telecommunications cable installation company. However, she is actually a member of EKRE, as per data from the register.

"I used to be a member of EKRE's youth organization, but I left some time ago. I have nothing to do with EKRE," Juhaste told ERR's online news in Russian.

Other significant donors were Anu Adermann, who gave the party €10,000 and Veiko Tišler (€6,000) who are both members of Isamaa party, according to the business register.

Tišler admitted he did not make a donation to Isamaa in the first quarter but does not rule out doing so in the future. "We are in coalition together, why should I not support Center?" Tišler answered ERR's question.

The Center party's revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was €467,307, of which €341,926 was government support and €16,671 in membership fees. Party's costs amounted to €283,456.

