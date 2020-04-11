Center Q1 2020 donations unchanged on previous quarter, Isamaa's down

Senior coalition party Center received €97,849 in donations in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2020), while junior coalition party Isamaa received €33,910 over the same period.

Center's figure was virtually unchanged on its donations for Q4 2019, Isamaa's around €10,000 less. Center's figure was also by far the highest for any of the five parties represented at the Riigikogu at more than double the next highest figure (€48,943 to SDE). Meanwhile, Isamaa's donations came largely from one donor, Kaspar Kokk.

Party Center Isamaa In office or opposition? Office Office Number of Riigikogu seats 25 12 Q1 2020 donations (€) 97,849 33,910 Number of donors 135 9 Significant donors/donations (€) 50,000 (Hillar Teder), 10,000 (MIhkel Under), 3,500 (Kersti Sarapuu). 28,000 (Kaspar Kokk). Q1 2020 State subsidy (€) 341,926 157,812 Membership dues (€) 11,143 (from 332 members) 12,642 (from 270 members) Receipts from party assets (€) 2 7

Source: Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK)

Figures for Reform, EKRE and SDE are here.

