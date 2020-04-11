Center Q1 2020 donations unchanged on previous quarter, Isamaa's down ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Senior coalition party Center received €97,849 in donations in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2020), while junior coalition party Isamaa received €33,910 over the same period.
Center's figure was virtually unchanged on its donations for Q4 2019, Isamaa's around €10,000 less. Center's figure was also by far the highest for any of the five parties represented at the Riigikogu at more than double the next highest figure (€48,943 to SDE). Meanwhile, Isamaa's donations came largely from one donor, Kaspar Kokk.
|Party
|Center
|Isamaa
|In office or opposition?
|Office
|Office
|Number of Riigikogu seats
|25
|12
|Q1 2020 donations (€)
|97,849
|33,910
|Number of donors
|135
|9
|Significant donors/donations (€)
|50,000 (Hillar Teder), 10,000 (MIhkel Under), 3,500 (Kersti Sarapuu).
|28,000 (Kaspar Kokk).
|Q1 2020 State subsidy (€)
|341,926
|157,812
|Membership dues (€)
|11,143 (from 332 members)
|12,642 (from 270 members)
|Receipts from party assets (€)
|2
|7
Source: Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK)
Editor: Andrew Whyte
