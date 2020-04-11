Center Q1 2020 donations unchanged on previous quarter, Isamaa's down

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riigikogu's great hall.
Riigikogu's great hall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Senior coalition party Center received €97,849 in donations in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2020), while junior coalition party Isamaa received €33,910 over the same period.

Center's figure was virtually unchanged on its donations for Q4 2019, Isamaa's around €10,000 less. Center's figure was also by far the highest for any of the five parties represented at the Riigikogu at more than double the next highest figure (€48,943 to SDE). Meanwhile, Isamaa's donations came largely from one donor, Kaspar Kokk.

PartyCenterIsamaa
In office or opposition?OfficeOffice
Number of Riigikogu seats2512
Q1 2020 donations (€)97,84933,910
Number of donors1359
Significant donors/donations (€)50,000 (Hillar Teder), 10,000 (MIhkel Under), 3,500 (Kersti Sarapuu).28,000 (Kaspar Kokk).
Q1 2020 State subsidy (€)341,926157,812
Membership dues (€)11,143 (from 332 members)12,642 (from 270 members)
Receipts from party assets (€)27

Source: Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK)

Figures for Reform, EKRE and SDE are here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

