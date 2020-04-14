Tallinn uses drones to inform people about coronavirus restrictions

Drones are being flown Tallinn's parks, beaches, bogs and other popular sports and walking grounds daily to inform people about proper behaviour during the emergency situation.

Deputy Mayor Mr Kalle Klandorf said the drones help to inform people about the measures and rules put in place with the aim to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

"Drones are equipped with speakers which allow us to give out the message about the current situation and 2+2 requirement in three languages – Estonian, Russian and English," said Klandorf.

The Deputy Mayor emphasized that the purpose of drones is not violating people's privacy, but, above all, it is used as an aid measure in combatting the spread of the coronavirus.

Surveillance of the situation in various grounds is carried out by the Tallinn Municipal Police Board in cooperation with the USS Security.

