Mayor: Growing number of infections in Tallinn sign of danger

Even tough national statistics is reflecting positive news, the number of coronavirus infections is still growing, especially in Tallinn, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said on Wednesday, asking people not to forget Estonia is still in an emergency situation.

"We can see that people rather respond to positive news, which is understandable. It has been five weeks now, people are tired and the weather is beautiful, and we're seeing more people in the street. Unfortunately, we learned yesterday that there are consequences, negative consequences that we need to admit. The number of infections is growing slightly in Tallinn and I see it as a sign of danger," Kõlvart said.

Talk of relaxing restrictions is creating positive emotions and people tend to forget we still have an emergency situation and an epidemic in this country.

"The general mood affects Tallinn the most because population density is highest in the capital. People's self-regulation mechanisms failing will be felt in cities and especially Tallinn. I would humbly ask people to keep in mind that we have an emergency situation, epidemic and that the number of people who are sick and could therefore infect others is growing," Kõlvart said, describing busier streets as worrying.

"Indeed, we have all made efforts for the possibility to discuss relaxing limitations to be created. At the same time, we understand that it will likely be necessary to extend special measures as the number of infected people is growing despite certain positive tendencies having emerged," the mayor said.

