ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mayor: Growing number of infections in Tallinn sign of danger ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
News

Even tough national statistics is reflecting positive news, the number of coronavirus infections is still growing, especially in Tallinn, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said on Wednesday, asking people not to forget Estonia is still in an emergency situation.

"We can see that people rather respond to positive news, which is understandable. It has been five weeks now, people are tired and the weather is beautiful, and we're seeing more people in the street. Unfortunately, we learned yesterday that there are consequences, negative consequences that we need to admit. The number of infections is growing slightly in Tallinn and I see it as a sign of danger," Kõlvart said.

Talk of relaxing restrictions is creating positive emotions and people tend to forget we still have an emergency situation and an epidemic in this country.

"The general mood affects Tallinn the most because population density is highest in the capital. People's self-regulation mechanisms failing will be felt in cities and especially Tallinn. I would humbly ask people to keep in mind that we have an emergency situation, epidemic and that the number of people who are sick and could therefore infect others is growing," Kõlvart said, describing busier streets as worrying.

"Indeed, we have all made efforts for the possibility to discuss relaxing limitations to be created. At the same time, we understand that it will likely be necessary to extend special measures as the number of infected people is growing despite certain positive tendencies having emerged," the mayor said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

tallinnmihhail kõlvartemergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:42

Tallinn shopping malls welcome ministry's plan for reopening

16:31

Two fraud schemes try to take advantage of EUIF wage compensation program

15:56

ERR opens new Jupiter streaming platform

15:27

Major summer events in Tallinn canceled or postponed

15:02

Prime Minister: Coronavirus exit strategy with cabinet early next week

14:13

State not planning on paying rent support to shops

13:44

Minister: Shopping malls may reopen in first half of May

13:12

Reinsalu: Russia using coronavirus as cover for Ukraine destabilization

12:48

Mayor: Growing number of infections in Tallinn sign of danger

12:23

Skeleton Technologies joins pan-European energy harvesting project

12:05

German journalist: Alaver key figure in doping network

11:51

Tallinn mayor: Schools to remain closed to academic year-end

11:27

Health Board: Seven new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 44

11:19

Coronavirus hasn't decreased interest in Estonia among foreign students

10:48

Bonfires to be lit across Estonia to mark St. George's Night

10:28

Neugrund offshore windfarm standoff turns ten years old

09:57

Traffic accidents have decreased by a quarter during emergency situation

09:37

Open air sports facilities will hopefully be opened at beginning of May

09:17

Estonian airline Nordica requests €20 million in state aid

08:44

Estonian PPE equipment arrives in Spain

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: