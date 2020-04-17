ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Masks on sale in Euroapteek.
Masks on sale in Euroapteek. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The vast majority of positive tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) taken in Harju County have been diagnosed in Tallinn residents, Health Board statistics show.

In total, 481 diagnoses of COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.

Data from the Health Board shows, as of 16 April, 73.2 per cent of those who tested positive in Harju County are from Tallinn and 26.8 per cent from the rest of Harju County.

Data from the population register shows 352 people are residents of Tallinn and the remaining 129 people lived elsewhere in the county.

Estonia's first case the disease was diagnosed on February 26 in Tallinn but the first case recorded in another part of the county was not until March 11.

Harju County is the most populated region in Estonia.

Tallinn and Harju County Source: Google maps.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnhealth boardharju countycoronaviruscovid-19
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: