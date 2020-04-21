17 people staying at Tallinn homeless shelter tested coronavirus-positive

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Accommodation at a homeless shelter in Tallinn.
Accommodation at a homeless shelter in Tallinn. Source: ERR
Seventeen guests at a Tallinn homeless shelter have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus so far, meaning the facility will remain under quarantine conditions for at least another two weeks.

Tallinn deputy mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said that all of those testing positive had been asymptomatic, adding future tests would be needed.

"We will definitely carry out a new test at the end of the quarantine in cooperation with the Health Board. We will only end quarantine in the shelter if we are 100 percent convinced that people are healthy," Beškina, who is responsible for social and health care in the capital, said, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

The shelter, on Alasi Street in North Tallinn, hosts a total of 30 guests at present, meaning over a 50 percent infection rate.

It was first placed under quarantine on April 4 when the first case was detected. All the shelter's clients were immediately isolated, with catering provided for all and a private firm providing 24-hour security.

Beškina said that the quarantine did not mean anyone who needed accommodation would be denied it, as other centers are available for the healthy.

The Alasi street shelter's services are provided by the City of Tallinn's contractual partner, Tallinn Welfare Center (Tallinna Hoolekande Keskus).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinncoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationhomeless in estoniahomeless in tallinnhomeless shelters
