ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaja Kallas: Psychologists, economists should be on Scientific Council ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Kaja Kallas, the chairman of the opposition Reform Party, said the composition of the scientific council, which is advising the government on the coronavirus crisis, could be expanded to include people of different professions not just medical professionals.

Speaking on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" on Tuesday evening, Kallas said: "If we look at the course of the disease and the data we are getting about the disease, the first thing I would do is make the research council broader. There are doctors, immunologists and virologists out there right now. They all have a very similar background. People with the same background tend to think in the same way."

She noted that economists and data technologists, as well as psychologists, could be added to the Scientific Council. Adding she would also focus on protecting groups at risk and try and open up normal life to everyone else.

Kallas said she considers the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus to be sensible, but emphasized that a very clear plan is now needed to emerge from the crisis. "This guide, this plan, is very much needed now. So where do we start? What can we open?"

She does not support the reduction of excise duties on electricity and fuel with the supplementary state budget. "In the current situation, where the state's tax revenues are falling drastically because there is simply no activity, no tax will be received," she said.

"This money is needed for the health care sector, this money is needed to help the employees of companies...This revenue, which does not come to the state budget, is significant and is needed in other places, "said Kallas.

Kallas said the money could be taken from the Rural Development Foundation instead. "€200 million has been allocated while the agricultural sector will not be hit by this crisis in the first phase. And we know that the agricultural sector has different concerns," Kallas said.

"There are many things in this supplementary budget that we support, but the crisis situation is such that the crisis must not be abused. Experts should be heard," Kallas said.

Presenter Johannes Tralla asked whether the fact that the government of Prime Minister Andrus Ansip (Reform) suspended the payments of the second pillar in 2009 was a mistake. The current coalition has also done so during this crisis.

Kallas said the situation was completely different then. "In 2009, we were a kroon country. Our currency was the kroon. There was no such currency in the rest of the world, and that meant that there was always the possibility that our currency would be devalued. This currency was not trusted as much as the euro. Secondly, the opportunity to take out a loan was completely different for us in 2009 than it is for us today. Now that our governments have built up reserves and our debt burden has been lowered, we also have the opportunity to borrow on better terms."

Kallas also talked about the fact that the state should reduce its operating expenses. "It cannot be the case that the private and public sectors live in two different worlds," Kallas said.

"There are definitely places where you can shrink [the budget], because the need for certain services in the public sector is also smaller," Kallas noted. She stressed she did not mean cutting investment.

When asked whether the state should support ride-hailing and food delivery service startup Bolt with €50 million, Kallas did not give a clear answer. She said the state should listen to Bolt's concerns and find a way to help them.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kaja kallasboltcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:10

Restrictions still not introduced on selling land to foreigners

15:56

Amendment to allow 600 foreign workers to stay in Estonia until end of July

15:50

Two-thirds of people hospitalized diagnosed in hospital

15:35

Hotels offer accommodation to doctors and quarantining possibilities

15:16

Popov: Kuressaare will benefit from decision to move patients to mainland

14:48

ICT sector exploring ways to help vital sectors

14:29

Ministry not to extend operation of Paldiski-Sassnitz shipping route

13:51

Librarians to read newspapers in Estonian and Russian to senior citizens

13:31

Several smaller schools across Estonia to close this fall

12:56

Tallinn reducing length of nightly street lighting

12:27

Private media want monthly €1 million campaigns to replace lost revenue

12:00

Health Board: 29 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 35

11:56

Tallinn closes subsidized store to give premises to food bank

11:28

Head of EHIF: Treatment bills have not decreased significantly

11:05

Kaja Kallas: Psychologists, economists should be on Scientific Council

10:41

Two Defense Forces members injured in traffic accident during exercise

10:14

Unemployment is growing fastest among young people

09:50

Labor market changes must be taken into account in Ida-Viru county

09:31

Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine discuss coronavirus and reform progress

09:11

Three patients transferred to mainland from Kuressaare Hospital

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: