Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center).
Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian government's special committee has approved the proposal to begin reinstating medical treatments step by step. Should there be no spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the Health Board is expected to make a decision regarding the reinstatement of scheduled medical treatment next week.

"We can see that the restrictions imposed during the emergency situation and people's responsible behavior have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus and keep the number of new infections low," said Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center). "If there is no significant spike in the number of new cases over the weekend, we can start increasing the volume of scheduled treatment beginning next week."

Conditions for increasing treatment volumes will be set by the Health Board in conjunction with medical institutions.

Among planned restrictions are the condition that staff involved in scheduled treatments cannot be in contact in their everyday work with COVID-19 patients. There likewise cannot have been any cases of COVID-19 among the staff at any medical institutions that plan on reinstating scheduled treatments.

Should a patient be at risk of COVID-19, staff to come in contact with the patient must wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

Patients scheduled for inpatient care must test negative for the coronavirus 24 hours before being admitted for treatment.

Scheduled care is also planned to be reinstated step by step at Kuressaare Hospital in Saaremaa in accordance with a plan drawn up by the hospital and emergency medical chief.

As of Friday, a total of 37,594 coronavirus tests have been administered in Estonia, 1,459, or 3.9 percent, of which have come up positive.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

