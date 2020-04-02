Dental Association issues treatment guidelines for emergency situation

The Estonian Dental Association has issued guidelines to follow during the emergency situation for emergency treatment. Several clinics are still providing treatment in Tallinn.

In case of a dental emergency, serious pain or trauma, patients should first contact their dentist. If the dentist can not provide emergency assistance, one can get help from one of the three emergency clinics working in Tallinn.

Preregistration is mandatory via a phone call or email and while in clinic, special precautionary measures put in place by the Estonian Dental Association's guidelines have to be followed.

The three emergency dental clinics operational in the capital are Tallinn's Dental Policlinic (Tallinna Hambapolikliinik, Toompuiestee 4b) and Unimed's Kaarli (Kaarli Hambakliinik, Toompuiestee 4) and Järve (Lelle 24) clinics.

Both health insured and uninsured have a right to receive free emergency dental care in situations where postponing care or failure to provide care may cause the death or permanent damage to the health of the patient.

Whether the services provided can be regarded as emergency care is decided by the dentist. The list of the contractual partners of dental clinics providing emergency care can be found on the list of Health Insurance Fund here (in Estonian). The list of the providers may be subject to change.

If you have a serious dental problem, please contact the clinic first.

Tallinn's Dental Polyclinic (6 121 200, info@hambapol.ee) – the clinic also works on Saturdays and Sundays from 9-13.

Unimed's Kaarli clinic (619 9119, info@khp.ee)

Unimed's Järve clinic (677 6800, registratuur.tallinn@unimed.ee)

The doctor will consult you and if possible, give out a prescription if the situation can be managed without a emergency visit. The patient will have to answer a series of questions, based on which the doctor will decide on the course of the treatment. The doctor may ask you to send a picture of the problem area in order to get a better understanding of the possible diagnosis.

If you have symptoms of respitory infection before or after the appointment, inform the clinic immediately.

While arriving to the clinic, please be aware that only one patient is allowed to enter the building, others after to wait outside (keeping in mind of the 2-meter rule). If possible, wait in your car.

The person performing the preliminary triage at the clinic is equipped with gloves, mask and will disinfect hands after interacting with each patient.

If possible, please pay by card. The payment terminal will be disinfected after each use and so will be the area where the transaction takes place. The administrator will disinfect hands once the transaction has been finished and the patient has left.

Since emergency dental care depends on the availability of protective equipment, the list of the clinics providing the service might change, the most accurate information can be found on the website of the Health Insurance fund or on the websites of the clinics.

