Reinsalu condemns cyber attacks against Czech critical infrastructure ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Jarno Kuusinen/Prime Minister's Office, Finland
On Monday Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) issued a statement which said Estonia strongly condemns recent and ongoing malicious cyber activities that threatened Czech healthcare facilities.

He said: "The COVID-19 crisis has put an extra strain on critical medical services, and the need for a secure and functioning cyberspace is more pressing than ever.

"Cyber attacks against the medical sector during the ongoing crisis are unacceptable and potentially life-threatening as they put additional pressure on systems and individuals working hard to save lives. 

"The international community should urgently address cyberattacks against hospitals and other essential medical services that threaten already strained healthcare entities.

"Estonia calls for respecting norms of responsible state behavior and for the upholding of international law in cyberspace. It will be important to hold the concerned entities responsible for malicious activities in the cyber domain.

"We emphasise the urgent need for effective cooperation among all responsible actors to ensure that cyberspace remains protected, safe and functional during this global crisis."

Editor: Helen Wright

