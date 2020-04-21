ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New IT and foreign trade minister Raul Siem takes Riigikogu oath ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Raul Siem taking his oath of office at the Riigikogu Tuesday.
Raul Siem taking his oath of office at the Riigikogu Tuesday. Source: Government Office.
News

Incoming Minister for Foreign Trade and IT Raul Siem (EKRE) took his oath of office at the Riigikogu Tuesday.

Siem was appointed at the end of last week after the sudden dismissal of Kaimar Karu, who had occupied the post since November, making him the fourth minister in the role since the current coalition took office nearly a year ago.

Government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu, and Siem has never been an MP. Ministers do however have to regularly appear before MPs at question time.

"Raul Siem is joining the government at a difficult time, when there is not much time to bed down before getting stuck in immediately," said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) of the appointment, according to a government press release.

"I wish the new minister a rapid stepping up [to the role] and a quick integration. I hope that Siem puts in an effective contribution to bringing Estonia out of the crisis caused by COVID-19," Ratas added.

"At the same time he also has a responsible role to play in leading the development of our digital state, supporting domestic companies in foreign markets and attracting foreign investment to Estonia."

Kaimar Karu, who was not a Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) member, was relieved of his post by interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE), who cited a difference of worldviews, last Friday, with Siem being named his replacement on the same day.

Karu had been in the post since November 2019, replacing Kert Kingo. The latter had been appointed to replace Marti Kuusik, who was in office for a little over a day, before having to step down amid domestic violence allegations.

Siem, 46, had been an interior ministry advisor since last year. His background before that was in the law, as a legal office manager and legal consultant. He has also worked as a director of security at Tallinn prison and at the Tax and Customs Authority (MTA). He is a graduate of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (Eesti Riigikaitse Akadeemia).

According to a government press release, he speaks English, Russian and Finnish as foreign languages. But for the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, his new role should involve foreign travel, as well as international communication.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreestonian governmentminister of foreign trade and itriigikgouraul siem
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:10

80,000 donated surgical masks from Taiwan arrive in Estonia

18:43

Schools books showing Crimea as part of Russia will be recalled

18:29

Photos: Kalaranna basin pumped dry for development work

18:10

Karu: While we might exit the emergency situation, the crisis will linger

17:47

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds discuss contactless events for 1,000 people

17:23

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus: Five thoughts about the crisis

16:55

Virus outbreak in University of Tartu student hall has not expanded

16:28

EKRE forms e-voting transparency committee in Riigikogu

16:06

New IT and foreign trade minister Raul Siem takes Riigikogu oath

15:29

Estonia coronavirus rate falls below WHO restrictions easing threshold

15:05

New digital solution allows hospitals to monitor PPE stock and demand

14:46

Georg Ots statue competition winner announced

14:24

Eurovision fans on Estonian would-be 2020 entry: It's very old-fashioned

14:01

Lux express mulling application for state support due to lost business

13:39

Fruit and vegetable prices could rise due to labor shortage during crisis

13:11

Health Board initiates restoring scheduled treatments, issues guidelines

12:51

Ülle Madise: On the possibility of ending the emergency situation

12:35

Out-of-work chefs seeking naval employment during coronavirus crisis

12:08

EUIF advises people returning from abroad to clarify compensation rules

12:04

Sheep farmers can't get any peace even at night, as lambing season arrives

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: