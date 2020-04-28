ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Scaled-down Spring Storm exercise starts this week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Spring Storm 2020 preparations.
Spring Storm 2020 preparations. Source: Ardi Hallismaa
News

This year's annual Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) large-scale military exercise starting this week is to focus on defensive actions inlcuing constructing defensive positions and obstacles, according to a report on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" Monday evening. Due to the emergency situation installed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020's Spring Storm will necessarily be a more modest affair than most previous years, with around a third of the number of participants that last year's exercise brought together.

Tarmo Luhäär, head of the Spring Storm's organization, said that defensive readiness of conscripts going on to reserve lists from Mid-May would not suffer due to the scaled-down nature of the exercise this year.

"The tactical activities of Spring Storm will not be affected, because there are still two brigades operating, and there has always been a focus on conscript-based units; these will be trained together to be ready for reserve service," Luhaäär said.

Spring Storm is the annual large-scale combat exercise involving the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) every spring, as the name suggests.

The first Spring Storm exercise was held in 2003 in Lääne-Viru County, and last year ran from April 29 to May 17 in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru, Harju and Jõgeva counties. 

This year, around 3,200 personnel will take part, compared with the 10,000 taking part in previous years, and is the culmination of months of theoretical training.

The exercise taking place at the EDF's central polygon is divided into two parts, starting this week, with tactical field training involving units under the commander of the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades of the EDF. Early May sees firing exercises involving infantry and support units.

Personnel from the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup, based at Tapa, east of Tallinn, and under the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade overall command, are reportedly also to take part.

"At the time the emergency situation started, the participants had already acquired all the theoretical knowledge. This is where they can put everything they learned into practice, so future reserve leaders can run their units. Future reservists can carry out in practice what they've been training for for a year," Luhäär went on.

"I believe that training for Spring Storm has been sufficient. I feel confident that the challenge ahead will not be overwhelming," said Cpl. Johan Tõugjas told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Spring Storm this year also involves elements of the Cyber ​​Command (Küberväejuhatus), the Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi ) and the Military Police (Sõjaväepolitsei).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfspring stormspring storm 2020
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:11

Gallery: Kuressaare field hospital packed up

16:43

Vocational schools training to restart with groups of 10 students

16:18

Churches want to ease coronavirus restrictions and hold public services

16:03

25 people infected with coronavirus in Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County

15:41

Environmental Board: Raccoon, North American beaver to be removed from wild

15:22

Culture minister: Large event organizers need to change summer plans

15:04

Bolt Food is expanding to Narva and Pärnu

14:43

Seniors can communicate in chat rooms through Tallinn Central Library

14:24

Turnover of Estonian startups grows to €196.5 million in first quarter

14:07

Government approves €25 million tourism sector aid package

13:45

Movement restrictions for western islands to be lifted on May 18

13:25

DFDS cuts Paldiski-Hanko ferry departures due to reduced demand

12:55

Drowning accidents slightly up on year

12:31

Tänak: I was surprised, Hyundai was fast from the get-go

12:08

Indrek Saar: We are waiting for government's messages like golden eggs

11:52

Alexela board member: Diesel could cost less than a euro a liter next week

11:33

Health Board: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients in hospital

11:29

Minister notes significance of this year's world work health and safety day

11:08

Aab: Government to discuss making protective masks mandatory on Wednesday

10:42

Bocuse d´Or Europe round postponed to September

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: