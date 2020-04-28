President thanks children for their efforts during crisis

"It is a beautiful spring, but we have stayed indoors a little bit more this year. We have definitely been more thoughtful this spring because we all have had to contribute to the future of Estonia, a contribution which is observable every day," Kaljulaid said in a video message.

"On the day when the emergency situation will end in Estonia, when current restrictions will be eased and we can more freely to visit stores, maybe restaurants, one day cinemas and theatres; it will still be our responsibility to wash our hands until the virus has disappeared for good, to keep a safe distance with others, maybe even wear a mask while using public transport," Kaljulaid continued.

"In any case, we have to be vigilant and stay at home when feeling ill. This will help protect us from not only the coronavirus but from other diseases. I thank you for your efforts, we have to try a little bit more and freedom will be slightly different this summer.

"Thank you, dear children, for being so understanding," the President said.

