Party ratings: Reform support still ahead of Center ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Party leaders Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Jüri Ratas (Center).
Party leaders Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Reform Party remains ahead of the Center Party in popularity, according to a recent survey.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) , puts Reform, who are in opposition, on 32.4 percent of support, unchanged from the previous survey, compared with the coalition Center Party, which is on 25 percent, slightly down on last week's figures.

Coalition party the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) came third, with 16.7 percent of support.

Overall support for the two opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw 47.3 percent support from respondents, compared with 40.1 percent for the three coalition parties, Center, EKRE and Isamaa.

Of the remaining parties, SDE remains in fourth place on 7.7 percent of support, with the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 on 7.3 percent. The party remains in fifth place but has seen a decline in support, according to Norstat, from 9 percent at the end of February.

The third coalition party, Isamaa, is in sixth place on 5.6 percent of support, ahead of the 5 percent threshold needed to get Riigikogu seats at an election.

The Estonian Greens claimed 2.1 percent of support, with Richness of Life and the Free Party – the latter was represented at the last Riigikogu – both on less than 1 percent support.

The Norstat poll aggregates results over the period March 31-April 27 and surveyed 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age via phone and online questionnaires.

Norstat claims a statistical error margin of +/- 1.55 percent.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyekrefree partycenter partysdeisamaaestonia 200green partyrichness of lifepollsparty support ratingsparty support
