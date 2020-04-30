ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonian Visa in a Ukrainian passport.
Estonian Visa in a Ukrainian passport. Source: Toomas Huik/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

Foreign citizens living in Estonia may get the right to contest visa denials in Estonian courts, Baltic News Service reports.

The cabinet is to discuss an amend to the Aliens Act prompted by a European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision from December 2017.

The ECJ found that EU law obliges its member states to provide for legal recourse for challenging visa denial decisions.

Those who had been denied a visa would then be able to take the case to an administrative court in Estonia, if the amend becomes law.

Currently, any foreign citizen wanting to challenge a visa denial would need to use an appeals system where the first challenge is heard by the organization which rejected the visa application, such as the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) or one of Estonia's diplomatic missions, with a subsequent appeal needing to go to either the interior ministry or the foreign ministry.

The amend will therefore harmonize Estonian law and practice on visa denial with EU law.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

foreign ministryestonia in the euinterior ministryestonian visasvisa in estoniaadministrative court
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:54

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

13:24

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

12:59

Chief editor of Delfi: Shortcomings of Estonian journalism are not systemic

12:35

Jõgeva furniture factory can sew four million masks per month

12:15

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court

11:50

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

11:33

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses

11:12

President Kaljulaid to UN Secretary: Estonia to keep pandemic on UNSC table

10:49

Tallink ships join global horn-sounding recognizing crisis workers

10:31

April 30 tax returns deadline extended due to pandemic

09:48

Relative outsider appointed new Saaremaa mayor

09:26

Court allows Lidl in Tartu to start building

09:02

Prime minister thanks Poland at end of NATO air policing stint

08:38

Pharmacies saw largest retail sector sales growth in March

08:09

Eesti Post hiking domestic prices, international parcels may get cheaper

29.04

Q1 profit of SEB Estonia down 7 percent on year at €2.3 million

29.04

March tax intake down 23 percent on year at €405.4 million

29.04

Health Board: Speed of the spread of coronavirus has slowed

29.04

Labor Inspectorate expects increase in wage disputes in May and June

29.04

Justice minister agrees with Kaljulaid: Law can be made more specific

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: