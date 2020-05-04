State pays for 10,000 pieces of protective equipment sent to dental clinics

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has provided dental clinics with 10,000 sets of personal protective equipment to carry out emergency procedures.

The Health Insurance Fund shall reimburse the use of personal protective equipment for pediatric dentistry and in the services of orthodontics, emergency care and dentistry of people with disabilities, and only at healthcare providers contracted to the fund.

In April, the Health Board allocated 10,000 respirators, protective caps and protective suits to dental care providers.

If the service is not in the health insurance fund price list, that is, the service is not free or if a person has already exhausted their compensation, the clinic can still charge an additional fee for the protective equipment, fund spokesperson Vivika Tamra told ERR's online news in Estonian.

The fund will only cover the costs of medical bills presented to them within the framework of the agreement, she added.

Scheduled treatment was stopped at the beginning of the emergency situation and is only now being slowly recovered. Because of that, the number of people needing emergency dental assistance has grown.

According to the Health Insurance Fund, emergency dental assistance was provided around 4,000 times during March and April last year. The number has risen to 10,000 for the same period this year.

Personal protective equipment required to service one patient costs around €20-41, the Health Insurance Fund reports.

