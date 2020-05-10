Tartu University Hospital ER returns to normal service

The Tartu University Hospital has merged its two emergency rooms again to return to normal service.

Both people suspected to have COVID-19 and other patients can now turn to the single ER on Puusepa Street again, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The hospital's crisis chief Joel Starkopf said it is no longer rational to maintain a separate ER for people who might have the coronavirus because the number of infected and hospitalized COVID-19 patients is very small.

"People will be tested for symptoms of infectious diseases and their temperature taken, given a surgical mask, asked to disinfect their hands and pointed to where they need to go based on whether they are considered more or less likely to have the virus. Those who are considered high-risk will move to isolators down a separate path so to speak," Starkopf explained.

