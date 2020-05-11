Kiik: State could extend payment of crisis aid until July at most

A third of the money allocated to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for the payment of wage compensation has been used up. The Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said that the period of payment of crisis aid could be extended until July at most.

€250 million received from the state has been earmarked for the payment of wage compensation, the total value of the compensations approved is €83 million. According to prognoses, distributions will exceed contributions in the next four years.

"We are now smarter than in the beginning. A compensation or a wage payout has been sought for 110,000 employees from the fund and some €83 million has been earmarked for payouts. This is going according to projections, there's no shock," CEO of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Meelis Paavel told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera. Nädal".

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said that the question is whether the aid measure should be extended under current conditions or expand it to cover companies that were hit hardest. "By, for example, saying that the fall in turnover has to amount to 50, not 30 percent. Similarly, we can lower the upper limit of €1,000 in order to implement the measure for a longer period," Kiik said.

"When talking about extensions, we are indeed talking about June, July. But these decisions can be made in mid-May. If we wish to introduce more additional measures still, additional subsidies and compensations, we would have to go and start amending laws," Kiik said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!