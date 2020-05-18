Registered unemployment tops 50,000

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Unemployment Insurance Office (Töötukassa) branch in Pärnu.
Unemployment Insurance Office (Töötukassa) branch in Pärnu. Source: ERR
Registered unemployment exceeded 50,000 at the end of last week, on the same day that the government's coronavirus emergency situation expired.

As of May 17, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) reported 50,137 people registered unemployed, making a registered unemployment rate of 7.7 percent.

Thie represented a rise of 1 percent over the week May 11-17 (647 individuals).

Unemployment had already stood at just under 7 percent of the workforce a month ago, however. February's unemployment rate, before the declaration of the state of emergency on March 12, stood at 5.7 percent.

Forty-three percent of those currently registered unemployed (21,781) have done so since the emergency situation was declared on March 17, with Harju County and Hiiumaa seeing the greatest increase, and Ida-Viru County retaining the highest overall rate.

Since the declaration of a state of emergency, 21,781 have been registered as unemployed.

Last week, nine companies, primarily in the manufacturing sector, filed a collective redundancy notice, according to preliminary information, which will lead to a planned 256 layoffs.

Four notifications related to Miroslaw Pienkowski, a German firm based in Narva, whose companies specialize in the manufacture of titanium medical products. 

According to the data submitted to the Unemployment Insurance Fund, these four companies lay off a total of 157 employees.

As of Monday, May 18, a total of 121,487 employees at 15,489 organizations have been granted income support from the state, including 94,343 people who have received benefits for one month, and 27,284 people have received benefits for two months.

The government unveiled the employee wage support scheme in early April. Under the scheme, companies adversely affected directly by the scheme can claim up to 70 percent of an employee's wage, up to a maximum of €1,000 in a month, for a maximum of two months.

The pace of applications to this has reportedly slowed, with most of April's wages paid out already.

For companies who signed up to the scheme early on, that two months will be up in early June, meaning more redundancies are very possible.

The Scandinavian-owned Swedbank recently predicted unemployment could double on today's figure, to 100,000, by the fall, depending on the further fallout from the pandemic and the likelihood of a second wave.

The unemployment fund's chief had given a figure of 90,000 by late summer, earlier on, in late April.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

unemployment insurance fundtöötukassaestonian economyunemployment in estoniacoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus economic crisis
