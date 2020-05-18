Tax Board: Situation starting to deteriorate in other sectors

According to the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), organizations operating in accommodation and catering, arts, and entertainment have been hit hardest by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, but the situation is also starting to deteriorate in other sectors.

Looking at April tax payments, the situation has not worsened compared to the previous month, Valdur Laid, director general of the Tax and Customs Board, said at a press briefing on Monday.

"More than 11,500 enterprises have encountered problems during the emergency situation. We try to be as flexible as possible, but this requires that declarations are submitted and debts rescheduled," Laid said.

Chief Analytical Expert at the Tax and Customs Board Imbi Kaunismaa said that 22 percent of the outstanding liabilities, which amount to €42 million in total, come from manufacturing industry.

Accommodation and catering operations are due more outstanding amounts than any other sector (57 percent of declared liabilities).

"The average pay-out of more than a half accommodation and catering operations has been lower than the minimum wage. This means that many companies have used the Unemployment Fund measures to pay out wages," Kaunismaa said.

According to Kaunismaa, the number of jobs in accommodation and catering operations has decreased by a tenth. Employment has also decreased in the field of arts and entertainment and leisure.

"Significant drop is not yet visible in other sectors, but it is expected to advance," Kaunismaa said.

