Paper: Head of Lihula care home tests positive for COVID-19

Lihula is in Lääne County in Western Estonia.
Lihula is in Lääne County in Western Estonia.
Head of a care home in the western Estonian town of Lihula tested positive for coronavirus, regional daily Lääne Elu reported Monday afternoon.

Vanda Birnbaum, head of the Lihula Südamekodu home, received the result Saturday, having taken the test the day before, the paper reports (link in Estonian).

Birnbaum said that she had exhibited cold-like symptoms since the previous Monday and opted to take a COVID-19 test just in case, given her role.

"I took the test on Friday and got a positive result on Saturday," Birnbaum said.

While care home residents are not permitted to leave the premises of their confinement until the emergency situation expires, likely on Sunday at midnight, and relatives are forbidden to visit, several such facilities have seen COVID-19 outbreaks during the current pandemic, including in Pärnu, Narva and on Saaremaa.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

lihulacoronaviruscoronavirus cases in estonialihula care home
