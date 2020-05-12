ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Trade unions: To maintain jobs, wage compensation must continue ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) chairman Peep Peterson.
Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) chairman Peep Peterson. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

At a trilateral meeting with the prime minister and employers on Tuesday, trade unions intended to emphasize the need to continue the Unemployment Insurance Fund's wage compensation measure, the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) said in a press release ahead of the meeting.

The trade unions included on the meeting agenda a post-crisis economic recovery program and consider the continuation of the wage compensation program as one part of said recovery program.

"At least inn the first phase, we should continue with wage compensation in sectors where there is hope for the market to recover but not that quickly," EAKL chairman Peep Peterson said, stressing that preserving jobs is very important.

"Unfortunately, we already put 90 percent of our energy into the first round of support from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and we definitely need an injection of money by the government to continue," Peterson explained. "We do not consider it right to take money from the reserves for the unemployed only, which we may desperately need in he coming years, especially as special funding channels have been set up for governments in the European Union to finance such support measures. The government's funding contribution cannot be zero."

Also set to be discussed at the meeting was the flexibility of labor relations by the example of the trade sector. The trade unions are in favor of this when it is carried out by way of a balanced agreement.

"We have repeatedly pointed out that the need for flexibility varies greatly from sector to sector, and that the ability of workers to accept flexibility also varies from sector to sector," Peterson said. "We would like to commend the Estonian Traders Association and the Estonian Service and Trade Workers Union, who have specifically taken on negotiations and are moving toward a solution. We also encourage other areas interested in flexibility to launch an open dialogue."

Regular trilateral meetings between the government, trade unions are employers were restored by Jüri Ratas' (Center) previous government in May 2018. The meetings build on the motto of the International Labor Organization (ILO), which is celebrating its centennial this year, according to which the guidance of economic and labor policy must be subject to cooperation among employees, employers and governments.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

unemployment insurance fundwagesunionsestonian trade union confederationwage compensation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:06

Trade unions: To maintain jobs, wage compensation must continue

19:32

Estonia to seek money for coronavirus-related expenses from EU fund

19:04

Allow hospital, care home visitors from June 1, says research council

18:39

PPA, Merko sign contract for eastern border construction

18:14

Environmental compliance behind highest fuel prices in the Baltics

17:41

Free movement between Baltic states to be restored Friday

17:12

Bolt electric scooter rentals coming to Tartu

16:41

Freight rail carrier Operail earns a profit in 2019

16:09

Tallinn Day expanded to three-day online event starting Wednesday

15:40

TÜ monitoring study: No widespread coronavirus infection in Estonia

15:12

Government rejects EAL's funding request for organizing a WRC test rally

14:43

All schools have changed their entrance exams dates and formats

14:16

Major event attendance in July, August to be capped at 1,000

13:51

Reform Party: Foreign workers could stay in Estonia until end of year

13:21

Organizations: Estonian government shale oil goals contradict EU agreements

12:53

Raamatukodu bookstore at T1 Mall of Tallinn to close permanently

12:26

Secretary of State finds no fault with crisis situation bill

11:55

Ratas on 'Ringvaade': Businesses, people of Saaremaa waiting for visitors

11:38

Less than one-fifth of high school graduates to not take state exam

11:07

Five new coronavirus cases reported in Estonia

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: