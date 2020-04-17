Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended

CEO of the Estonian Employers Confederation Arto Aas said on the morning program of Vikerraadio that there are several sectors in the economy where difficulties will arrive at the end of summer or in autumn. According to him, it is necessary to consider extending paying wage compensations by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

"We are discussing the matter in the EUIF council. The council wishes to continue with the compensations because there are sectors in Estonia where the acute crisis hasn´t reached yet," Aas said.

He named companies that are mainly in the construction, technology, and IT sectors. "Harder timer will arrive in the second half of summer or autumn. And then we can see where the unemployment rate is increasing," Aas said.

"Currently, the estate needs to have a plan for getting out this crisis," Aas added.

Aas added that the measure and the money of EUIF are the money given by employers and employees and because of that there are three parties behind the table of the council - state, employers and trade unions. "We are working out these measures there," Aas said.

"The main question is that if there´s enough money. Fortunately, reserves have been gathered during better times, but if they´re burning so fast, then at some point these subsidies have to be cut down on. So in that sense, I believe that the state is in the boat. We haven´t had disagreements in the EUIF. At the moment everybody has been on the same page on how to avoid the big wave of redundancies," Aas noted.

