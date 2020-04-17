ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETTK) managing director Arto Aas.
Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETTK) managing director Arto Aas. Source: ERR
News

CEO of the Estonian Employers Confederation Arto Aas said on the morning program of Vikerraadio that there are several sectors in the economy where difficulties will arrive at the end of summer or in autumn. According to him, it is necessary to consider extending paying wage compensations by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

"We are discussing the matter in the EUIF council. The council wishes to continue with the compensations because there are sectors in Estonia where the acute crisis hasn´t reached yet," Aas said.

He named companies that are mainly in the construction, technology, and IT sectors. "Harder timer will arrive in the second half of summer or autumn. And then we can see where the unemployment rate is increasing," Aas said.

"Currently, the estate needs to have a plan for getting out this crisis," Aas added.

Aas added that the measure and the money of EUIF are the money given by employers and employees and because of that there are three parties behind the table of the council - state, employers and trade unions. "We are working out these measures there," Aas said.

"The main question is that if there´s enough money. Fortunately, reserves have been gathered during better times, but if they´re burning so fast, then at some point these subsidies have to be cut down on. So in that sense, I believe that the state is in the boat. We haven´t had disagreements in the EUIF. At the moment everybody has been on the same page on how to avoid the big wave of redundancies," Aas noted.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

estonian unemployment insurance fundarto aas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Family doctor: I'm seeing an unusual amount of unusual pneumonia lately

17:16

Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

16:49

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies

16:18

Reinsalu: Stronger support needed for global ceasefire

15:51

Nõgene: LHV loan offer to Tallink highway robbery

15:27

Estonia third country to join Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund

14:55

Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn

14:28

Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

14:06

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions

13:36

Helme nominates interior ministry adviser as foreign trade, IT minister

13:24

Estonia boosts coronavirus aid to Italy and Spain with cash donation

12:56

Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended

12:42

Mart Helme recalls foreign trade, IT minister from government Updated

12:01

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,459, two more deaths confirmed

11:31

Six students at University of Tartu dorm test positive for coronavirus

11:04

Tallink to lay off 550 employees in Latvia

10:32

KredEx will allocate €100 million for reconstruction of houses

10:01

Party ratings: Reform most popular, Center increases lead over EKRE

09:33

State should borrow within its budget and consider extending working week

09:03

State has yet to receive any damages claims from pharmacy chains

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: