Pärnu Hospital opens health center providing family doctors new workplace

Pärnu Hospital opened its new Ristiku Health Center, with 16 family doctors from the Pärnu family doctors private limited company moving there at the latter's request. The health center's grand opening will take place sometime in the future.

Family doctors, who previously worked in the city center, will have significantly better opportunities at the center, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Wednesday.

In the former location, family doctors were short of space, so they contacted Pärnu Hospital, where the health center was just being completed.

The doctors have moved to the new center, and appointments are already being held there.

"The work of our family doctors has improved most. We got a lot of procedure rooms, so family doctors have pretty good opportunities to make their independent appointments here, to help patients," Sirje Uueküla, board member of the doctor's company said.

"If we get to launch a similar center in cooperation with the hospital, and family doctors, then we will look far into the future with the health care model, and give young doctors and young nurses confidence that it is worth coming to work in Pärnu. There are many objects of cooperation [here]," Urmas Sule, head of Pärnu Hospital, said.

The new health center cost over €5.5 million to construct.

