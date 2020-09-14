news

Health Board: 22 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last day

A "Stay Healthy!" sign at a bus stop in Narva, Ida-Viru County, Source: Helen Wright / ERR
In the last 24 hours, a total of 22 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed across Estonia, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday.

Twelve of the cases were recorded in Harju County, three each in Ida-Viru and Võru counties, one in Tartu County and there were three cases with no information in the population register. In total, 1,365 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases diagnosed since March is now 2,698.

Sixteen patients are being treated in hospital, one is using a ventilator to breathe.

The 14-day infection rate average is 24.3 per 100,000 people.

There are estimated to be 323 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia.

To see more data visit Koroonakaart.

Northern region

A total of 1,062 people, 191 of whom have become ill, are being monitored by the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board.

There are six outbreaks: Nõmme Kalju football club (17 people), the "Viimsepäeva katedraal" club event (10 people), a party at Gourmet Coffee (22 people), an outbreak at a music event (seven people), Männi kindergarten (eight people), and one workplace outbreak with eight people.

Eastern region

The eastern regional arm of the Health Board is monitoring 367 people of whom 69 are ill.

The eastern region has six outbreaks the largest of which is the Estonia oil shale mine outbreak that concerns 57 people.

The other five are: an outbreak from the UK (16), Ojamaa mine outbreak (nine cases), the Viru Prison outbreak (five cases), the Kohtla-Järve workplace outbreak (nine cases) and a workplace outbreak in Sillamäe (11 cases).

Southern and western regions

The Health Board is monitoring 354 people in the southern region, of whom 43 are ill.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring 37 people, eight of whom are ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. So far it has been downloaded by more than 100,000 people.

Editor: Helen Wright

