Supreme Court compiles overviews of judicial practice

Grand opening of the Supreme Court.
Grand opening of the Supreme Court. Source: Silver Gutmann/riigikohus
The Estonian Supreme Court (Riigikohus) has compiled overviews of its judicial practice in administrative, civil, criminal and misdemeanor matters covering a period from May 2020 until the end of August.

From May 1-August 31, the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court delivered a reasoned judgment in 23 civil matters while five civil matters were adjudicated by the entire Chamber. A dissenting opinion was added to four judgements. In matters relating to substantive law, the Chamber adjudicated disputes regarding legal persons and contractual relationships.  

The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme court made a reasoned decision in 22 criminal matters and four misdemeanor matters. Two criminal matters were adjudicated by the entire Chamber.  A dissenting opinion was added to one judgement. In matters relating to substantive law, the Chamber adjudicated matters regarding bribery, the causing of insolvency, mass disorders at penal institutions, the feature of repeatability as an element in physical abuse and responsibility of legal persons under penal law. 

The Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court from the start of May until the end of August made a reasoned decision in 16 administrative matters; two matters were adjudicated by the entire Chamber and one by the Supreme Court en banc. A dissenting opinion was added to two judgements and an additional opinion to one judgement.

Among other areas, the Administrative Chamber handled matters relating to the areas of taxation, planning, imprisonment, construction and environmental law, financing of political parties, naming regulation and state liability.

The content presented in overviews of judicial practice of the Supreme Court is not equivalent to positions expressed in Supreme Court judgements. 

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

