Less than 10 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized

PERH staff and facilities during the emergency situation.
PERH staff and facilities during the emergency situation. Source: Aivar Kullamaa/PERH
While the number of coronavirus cases in Estonia has been increasing in recent weeks, the number of those in hospital is much lower than in spring.

The weekly current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera. Nädal" on Sunday compared the epidemiological situation in spring and now. The show used data from March - June for the spring figures and from July until now for the current figures.

In spring, 30-70 year olds caught COVID-19 in the highest numbers the data showed. But now this has changed to the 20-40 age category.

There were 2,072 cases in spring, and the data shows approximately half that number - 1046 - has been diagnosed from July to September.

In spring, 436 people were in need of hospital treatment, which is a fifth of all the cases. Most of these patients were over 50 years old. Since then, 87 people have needed hospital treatment, which is less than 10 percent of all new cases. Most of these people have been over 40.

Compared to spring, the age of patients needing intensive care has increased. While in spring, it was mostly 50 and over, now it is 60 and over.

The majority of people who died in spring were over 70, and 3 percent of patients died.

One person in their 70s has died during the new wave of the virus, which was on August 23. This makes the new rate 0.1 percent.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

