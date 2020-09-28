HOIA downloaded by almost 145,000 people

Estonia's HOIA coronavirus exposure warning app has been downloaded by approximately 145,000 people, data from the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) shows.

The number of downloads as of Monday stood at 143,673 and 64 people had marked themselves as being ill on the app, the Health Board said.

In mid-September, the app had been downloaded by approximately 124,000 people.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

