news

Aab: Development of Ida-Viru County requires reorganization of industry ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Oil shale production in Auvere, Ida-Viru County.
Oil shale production in Auvere, Ida-Viru County.
News

The ability to reorganize the industrial sector of East-Viru County is very important for the development of the region, Estonia's Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab has said.

Last week, experts at the Ministry of Finance offered the steering committee on transition for Ida-Viru County an overview of the state of play concerning the process and presented the proposals received. The emphasis in the region's transition to carbon-neutral economy will be on the preservation of jobs and improving the living environment. 

"The whole transition must be as painless as possible for the residents of the region, therefore we have set our sights in the preservation and creation of jobs clearly on the reorganization of the industry and development of entrepreneurship in Ida-Viru County," Aab said.

He added that the same is considered important also by local residents, as is revealed by a public opinion survey. 

The reorganization of the existing oil shale sector mostly means reducing carbon emissions and reorganizing the operations of the sector's companies. 

Priidu Ristkok, head of the department for regional development at the Ministry of Finance, said that this does not mean closing down production, but changes and new developments. 

"Specific ideas have been submitted for making changes to the equipment at oil shale companies, reducing the carbon dioxide emissions of plants, transitioning of the power plants to biomass, for instance," Ristkok said. 

Besides, proposals have been received from local business operators for the construction of solar and wind power stations and of a hydroelectric power plant in a mine area, the establishment of a center for the maintenance and servicing of the contemporary electric power network, as well as of a center of excellence in renewable energy in Ida-Viru County.  

According to Aab, new directions of business such as renewable energy and digitalization have good prospects and could make Ida-Viru County more attractive for young people, helping to stop the reduction in population numbers and emigration from the region. 

"After all, people can live in this region when they have a job, good spaces to live, and quality services," Aab said, describing the number of proposals and ideas to that effect as remarkable. 

For instance, the possibilities for the reconstruction of apartment buildings, construction of new zero-energy buildings, automation of the control of remote heating, construction of rental houses for young specialists and much more has been suggested.  

Proposals for the action plan for Ida-Viru County were submitted by ministries and various organizations, garnered during seminars and idea-gathering events on the just transition held in the region.

As the next step, the degree of priority of the suggested actions, their impact on the region, readiness for implementation, and cost, will be determined, along with potential sources of funding. The findings of that analysis are due to be ready in October. 

The list of activities concerning just transition for Ida-Viru County until 2030 will be set forth as a follow-on to the Ida-Viru County Action Plan 2015-2020. 

The purpose of the just transition initiative is to help the regions that would otherwise lose out in competitiveness as a result of the fulfilment of the climate goals. 

The directions of activity for the just transition in Ida-Viru County are climate neutrality of the oil shale sector by 2050, development of new business opportunities, and preservation of the wellbeing of residents. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:48

Health Board: Despite rise in coronavirus cases, situation under control

17:56

Hospital chairman: The virus coming to the hospital was like a bad dream

17:54

Coronavirus round-up: September 21-27

17:29

Court: Members of ERJK don't need to be independent from their party

17:02

Ski coaches see lack of snow as larger problem than doping

16:31

Estonia joins EU cooperation framework on quantum communication

15:53

Aab: Development of Ida-Viru County requires reorganization of industry

15:25

HOIA downloaded by almost 145,000 people

14:55

Government to continue state budget negotiations on Tuesday

14:27

Seven destinations can be flown to from Tallinn Airport from Monday

14:22

Head of MS Estonia investigation: Estonia sank on collision with submarine

14:08

Reinsalu to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan tensions at UN Security Council Updated

13:59

Interior ministry proposes increasing immigration quota by one for 2021

13:33

Less than 10 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized

13:05

Estonia's first major exhibition of ancient Egyptian art to open at Kumu

12:30

Health Board: 67 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

12:01

Ratings: EKRE support falls to 13 percent

11:18

New documentary claims Estonia ferry has hole in wreck

11:04

Ratas: Estonia ferry wreck needs a new investigation

10:53

Hunt's Saints fall to Green Bay, lose second consecutive match

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: