Popov and Varblane return to Health Board as medical chiefs

Dr. Arkadi Popov and Liet. Col. Dr. Ahti Varblane have started working at the Health Board again on Monday due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Estonia. Both worked with the agency throughout the emergency situation in the spring at its medical headquarters.

Popov is usually the head of the ambulance center at the North Estonia Medical Center. Both Popov and Varblane will be dealing with issues of health care counseling and continuity.

Spokesperson for the Health Board Eike Kingsepp told ERR on Monday that Estonia is not in an emergency situation now but that it is reasonable to bring back the structure implemented at the agency earlier this year due to the increased infection rate.

"It's a cautious decision," Kingsepp said. "We also see that the infection rate in the 50+ age group has risen sharply, and that's why we can also predict that the number of people going to hospital is on the rise."

There is currently no end date for Popov and Varblane's work at the Health Board, but Kingsepp said they will stay at the agency for the next few months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!