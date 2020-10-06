Rannap: I have tried to bring together pop and classical music all my life

news

Estonian composer and pianist Rein Rannap will introduce his new album "Ikka ja alati" with concerts all around Estonia. In addition to piano music, Laur-Leho Kaljumetsa has added forest videos and electronic music.

Rannap admitted that he does not want to separate pop music from classical music.

"All my life, I have tried to bring them together so that there wasn't any difference or controversiality between them. This concert program is a step in the direction to make it happen, but I haven't reached it yet. The piano arrangement is classical and the electronic part is more pop, but I am striving for that."

He said he originally thought that these songs would be easier for music school students could also play them. "But it didn't go this way," he admitted and added that every time he tries to write a more simple song, it becomes more complicated.

He calls this new style neo-romanticism. He said that he rearranged the songs during the first wave of the coronavirus even though they were finished earlier.

"Adding electronic music was the last aspect. We are sitting in the studio all day so that the album will enter into the works tomorrow (October 6)."

The next concert will take place on October 10 in the Vanemuine concert hall in Tartu.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

