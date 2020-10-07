Gallery: Estonian World War Two espionage movie 'O2' premieres

An Estonian-made spy thriller, "O2", set on the even of World War Two premiered in Tallinn Tuesday, after eight years in the making, ERR's Menu portal reports.

The film's title derives from an abbreviation of Army Headquarters II department, which was Estonia's military intelligence unit at the time. The movie is based on real-life events taking place in 1939, when Estonia was about to lose its independence.

With war about to break out, the head of the intelligence agency, engaged countering Soviet activity, gets assassinated. It turns out that there's a traitor in the secret service and catching him is made a priority for one intelligence officer, Feliks Kangur (played Priit Võigemast). At the same time, intelligence emerges that Stalin and Hitler have concluded an agreement which will have devastating effects on Estonia. Feliks's clandestine love affair doesn't make the situation any easier.

The cast includes Finnish actor Sampo Sarkala, along with Latvian actor Kaspars Znotinš, as well as several well-known Estonian actors including Elmo Nüganen, Rein Oja and Tambet Tuisk.

The movie is an Estonian-Latvia-Lithuanian-Finnish co-production and wasdirected by Margus Paju ("Supilinna salaselts"), the screenwriters are Tiit Aleksejev, Eriikka Etholen-Paju, Tom Abrams and Olle Mirme.

"O2's" filming period lasted a total of eight years, with over 1,000 people participating.

The film is on general release in cinemas in Estonia from October 9.



