Sunday marks anniversary of end of Estonian War of Independence

Snow above Vabaduse väljak in central Tallinn.
Snow above Vabaduse väljak in central Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sunday marks the 101st anniversary of the truce ending the Estonian War of Independence (1918-1920), and is a national flag day, which commemorates all those who died fighting for Estonia's freedom.

Authorities, national and local government buildings and other public buildings, as well as those of private citizens, are flying the Estonian blue-black-white through to evening on Sunday.

This year's memorial day comes on the 101st anniversary of the end of the war, following the truce which commenced at 10.30 a.m. on January 3, 1920.

Over 6,000 Estonians lost their lives in the course of the war, which started in November 1918, 3,588 of these directly in combat.

After prevailing over enemy forces, both those of the fledgling Soviet Russian state and, at the opposite end of the political scale, the German Baltische Landeswehr, armed forces representing the Baltic aristocracy prevalent in Estonia and Latvia prior to World War One, Estonia was able to maintain the independence it had declared in February 1918.

The day will also see wreaths and candles placed on War of Independence monuments, graves and other sites.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

