Estonia to allow up to 344 troops to participate in foreign missions

Estonia is planning to allow up to 344 members of the defense forces to take part in foreign missions.

On Wednesday (October 14) the government is planning to approve and send to the Riigikogu bills enabling the participation of up to 204 troops in international military operations.

Together with the members of the defense forces who are part of the readiness units, the government is asking the Riigikogu for mandates for the possible transfer of up to 344 members of the defense forces to the area of operation. Estonia plans to participate in the operations largely in the current extent next year.

The keywords in participating in international military operations are consistency and flexibility, which allow responding to global threats and present Estonia as a reliable ally and a responsible member of the international community that understands the security threats of different regions and their impact on Europe and the world.

As in previous years, in addition to ongoing or starting international military operations, a mandate is requested from the Riigikogu for possible first and urgent participation in an operation led by NATO or its member states, the EU or the UN with up to 50 members of the defense forces.

