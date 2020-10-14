news

Madise: School that asked children to distance learn acted unlawfully ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Distancing learning.
Distancing learning. Source: Jagrit Parajuli/Pixabay
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise has said a school which asked children to move to distance learning after returning from a holiday abroad did not behave legally. This foreign country was not on the list of countries with a quarantine obligation at that time.

Madise pointed out, without mentioning the name of the school, that the school, which quarantined the children in early September was in the wrong.

She explained information had been published on the school's website stating that students were not allowed to go abroad during the study period, but that the quarantined students went on a trip before the start of the school year.

In addition, the website stated that if a student goes on a trip abroad during the school holidays in a country where the infection rate is 16 per 100,000 inhabitants or more, he or she must remain in self isolation for two weeks. However, the infection rate in the country visited was not higher than the limit.

"In view of the circumstances and the legislation, I consider that the school had no legal basis for directing children to distance learning," Madise wrote.

Madise said the school decided to move the students to distance learning after an extraordinary management meeting. The school had been contacted by a parent of one of the children's classmates who had reported that the children might be violating isolation requirements.

The Chancellor of Justice emphasized that in such a situation the objections of the other party should also be heard, but it seems that the school did not take them into account after a telephone conversation with the parents of the isolated children.

Madis said it had emerged in discussions that the number of infections in the visited country did not exceed 16. The school could also have checked this on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Health Board.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Tallinn to implement participatory budget in 2021

16:57

Madise: School that asked children to distance learn acted unlawfully

16:26

Ratas: No link between loan to Porto Franco, Teder's donation to Center

15:53

Kristina Kallas: We are ready to be part of the government

15:25

Health Board encouraging people to stay in Estonia during school holidays

14:51

Estonia ran €105 million current account surplus in August

14:39

Urmas Viilma: An honest answer just a question away

14:11

Council of Churches to request more money from new state budget

13:37

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We do not support human rights violators

13:03

Competition watchdog: Wholesalers do not control pharmacist-run drugstores

12:40

Teder: I supported Center because of their bold decisions

12:32

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:07

Ossinovski: There is no point in banning smoking on balconies

11:36

Latvian construction, gardening store Depo opens in Tallinn on Wednesday

10:44

Swedbank head office building to relocate to North Tallinn in 2024

10:17

Old City Harbor terminal ahead of schedule due to canceled cruises

09:47

Draft bill stops people with valid criminal convictions from changing names

09:25

Committee sends bill amending foreigner workers' rights to Riigikogu

08:47

Korb: Teder made €60,000 donation due to satisfaction with government

13.10

Center Party received most donations in third quarter

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: